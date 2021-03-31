Letter: It behooves us all to support Gaughan’s charitable project

I support Kevin Gaughan’s charitable project that will give Buffalo new public golf courses designed by the great Jack Nicklaus. I’ve donated to the effort and assisted in fundraising.

As well, I’ve spoken at length with Gaughan about the project’s purposes: restore an Olmsted Park; give residents new public recreation spaces; and extend education for the too many Buffalo children who have too little opportunity.

So here are the reasons why this project does not deserve support: None. There is no reason for community leaders not to make this happen, and every reason to step in now before it is too late.

Buffalo residents and our community at large deserve this project. It is within reach. All we have to do is extend our hand.

Peter Walsh

Buffalo