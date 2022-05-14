 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Isn’t it a little too late to worry about separation?

Listen to the Democrat pols crowing about covering parts of the Kensington Expressway. Spending one billion dollars of someone else’s money to reconnect neighborhoods. Over 50 years, those neighborhoods have changed anyway as they became more affordable. To now complain about separated neighborhoods is like someone moving to the end of an airport runway and then complaining about the noise. The world is going topsy-turvy when that kind of taxpayer money can be spent so frivolously for political pork.

Joseph Deck

Williamsville

