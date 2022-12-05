Letter: Is the American dream truly dead for immigrants?

To the writer who stated that the American dream is over due to racial inequality, I would strongly disagree. Before stating the American dream is unattainable due to racial inequality, you should ask many of today’s immigrants how they feel about the American dream. When I entered the workforce 50 years ago, yes, racial inequality was very prevalent, but I feel it has slowly changed. Is racial inequality gone? No, and in my opinion, it never will be. Racial inequality has existed since the beginning of mankind. Over the past 25 years, I have worked with many immigrants from different parts of the world; Africa, Asia, Europe, Central and South America. They realize they will be starting at the bottom and need to work to achieve their American dream. They don’t expect anything to be handed to them. Ask them about their American dream, they will just smile and just say, they are happy to be here. They just want a chance and that is what is great about this country, everyone gets the same chance but it’s up to the individual to choose how they want their American Dream to be!