Letter is a reminder to listen to students

One reads about trouble in middle and high schools. Educators and others bemoan on the lack of student engagement. The letter by Lily Fisher and Ella Slomba printed on March 3 in The Buffalo News offers one such needed solution. Student choice and student voice. These are missing in so many schools. I have over 50 years in education at all levels and I see it every day. I hope these students become teachers. I also hope there are educators who have the courage to listen to student voices and incorporate them in schools that so desperately needed to change. If not, we will witness more McKinley High Schools.