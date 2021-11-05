Letter: Irresponsible tax cuts feed a growing federal debt

We need to open our eyes and minds, and start using some common sense. The federal debt is not simply about spending. It’s also about irresponsible tax cuts over the past 40 years.

Though popular for the short term, the way they are written is not necessarily good for the long term. We’ve had tax cuts giving maximum benefits to those that don’t need more income and minimum benefits to those struggling to remain self-sufficient.

And, through all these years, fiscal responsibility went out the window. That is, except for President George H. Bush and President Bill Clinton, who both raised taxes slightly to maintain some aspect of budgetary integrity. The rest has been manipulative deception, and very little honest dialogue.

President Ronald Reagan’s policies of reducing domestic spending slowed down or neglected investing adequately in America and the American people. Cutting funding for alternative energy, fuel efficient standards, public transportation, health care for all, and many other aspects of society’s needs, are now coming up as larger problems. Other countries moved forward while we dragged our feet and fell behind.