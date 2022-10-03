Letter: Irony abounds in listening to DeSantis ask for relief

Regarding the Sept. 30 letter, “Abbott, DeSantis do not help immigration concern,” kudos to the writer for highlighting the absurdity of retrogressive energy policy in Texas and Florida and its link to climate immigration from Central America.

Texas still relies heavily on the fossil fuel industry for income and jobs, despite the fact that the state is ideal for wind and solar installations. Florida’s prohibition against local governments’ switching to 100% renewable energy, and its ban on environmentally sensible investing, are especially ironic, since hurricane Ian has caused billions of dollars of infrastructure and property damage.

Doubly ironic: Texas and Florida are shipping asylum-seekers to states that are leading the nation in forward-thinking climate policies. New York is mandated to have a 70% renewable electric grid by 2030, and with help from New York state’s Climate Action Council, will be closing dirty gas plants and defining a clear path to a carbon-free future.

Triple irony: Ten years ago, Congressman Ron DeSantis voted against aid to New York for recovery from devastating Superstorm Sandy. Now Gov. DeSantis is suddenly very respectful of President Biden, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers, etc., while the federal government (and New York) are mobilizing to provide aid to Florida.

Final irony: Floridians and Texans who have lost their homes and business due to hurricanes may be thinking of moving to safer locations. Perhaps they should consider moving to a state that has progressive energy and climate policies before the next disaster strikes.

Janet Lenichek

Amherst