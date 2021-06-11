Letter: Iran tries to project its evils on the U.S.

The United States wields tremendous positive influence in the world. Iran calls us the “Great Satan.”

Although regretfully late, the U.S. went to war to end slavery in our borders, enables the ingathering of “huddled masses yearning to breathe free…,” fought “over there” in World War I, and helped stop murderous fascism in World War II, then magnanimously rebuilt the former mortal enemies’ countries.

Certainly, there were mistakes along the way and no doubt all was done when the self-interests of the United States and her beneficiaries were aligned. Not a “Great Satan.”

Iran tries to expand its influence. Its regime is “no angel,” does not create a rising tide of hope for its own citizens but spreads misery, poverty and death. The bodies and the number of failed states in its wake grows: Syria, Yemen and Gaza. Lebanon continues spiraling into economic chaos while Iran fans the flames of violence. The Iranian despotic theocrats work hard to earn the title “Great Satan” that they ascribe to the United States.

Iran inflames the relations among and between Sunni and Shiite Muslims.