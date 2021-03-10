Letter: Iran has been noncompliant when it comes to earlier deal

The Feb. 25 letter writer is mistaken in his conviction that Iran complied with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran Deal) at any point. Actually Iran violated the JCPOA with near impunity, and the JCPOA guaranteed Iran an eventual industrial strength nuclear arsenal.

Iranian violations included cheating on the JCPOA requirement to disable the Arak reactor (bragged about by the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization), continued efforts to acquire illegal nuclear proliferation technology in Germany as reported by several German state intelligence agencies, and enjoined retention of designs for five 10-kiloton nuclear missile warheads as revealed by the liberated Iranian nuclear archive. The Iranian nuclear arsenal was guaranteed by a toothless inspection regimen, as illustrated by the recent IAEA report of having found illicit uranium at two sites at which Iran stonewalled inspections for seven months. Who knows what the Iranians hid or removed from those locations during those months?

The JCPOA had unwise sunset provisions which, by 2030, would have removed virtually all impediments to an Iranian nuclear arsenal. In contrast all other successful international nuclear disarmament agreements have required the complete elimination of nuclear infrastructure from the disarming country.