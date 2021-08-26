Letter: Investors are attempting to profit off environment

The North Tonawanda Common Council recently voted to refuse to hold a public hearing on a three-month moratorium for bitcoin mining operations within the city that would allow residents and Common Council to better understand of the associated the cost and risks. I attended the Aug. 17 meeting as a concerned resident of the Tonawandas. The project is still undergoing review at the city and state level.

Digihost, the developer, in their strange, rambling presentation played up the public benefits of blockchain such as verifying medical records while skirting around the real use of the plant: to harvest cryptocurrency through raw energy usage powered by burning fossil fuels.

In contrast to Digihost’s public statements, their business plan is not clean, sustainable or responsible. Utilizing natural gas to power a crypto facility is a cynical play to profit off of ecological destruction and our burning planet.

They claim to use “sustainably-sourced renewable natural gas,” an unproven technology that still generates greenhouse gas emissions and chemical byproducts, and in some cases exceeds the carbon footprint of traditional natural gas combustion.