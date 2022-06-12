Letter: Investment in the East Side never happened

Buffalo's East Side for decades has been a viable candidate desperately in need of an economic triage. Instead, Buffalo's largest banks and private foundations joined hands with politicians in walling off the East Side with perpetual social programs. Their funding, dubbed public-private-partnerships were critical in segregating the Eastside and deepening generational dependence on government income maintenance programs.

Buffalo's largest banks and private foundations could have leveraged their money to create the kind of economic investment we are witnessing in other parts of the city. But they did not. Now, they are currently bankrolling the gentrification that is happening in this community. It feels like they are exploiting a market for capital gains that they helped to create.