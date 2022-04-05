Letter: Invest stadium funds in our children’s future

Gifting taxpayer money for a stadium is economic folly. Numerous studies have shown that a new sports facility has an extremely small effect on economic activity and employment. After construction, jobs are low paying, part time a few weeks a year. Money spent at stadiums simply diverts money away from other local businesses.

Building a stadium is good for the local economy only if a stadium is the most productive way to make capital investments and use its workers. So what is the opportunity cost? Take investing in K-12 education to improve graduation rates as a comparison. According to the Brookings Institution, one year of additional schooling lowers the probability of a K-12 student later being unemployed by 3.6 percentage points, of being on welfare by 5.5 percentage points, and of living below the poverty line by 8.1 percentage points. Among those working at least 25 hours per week, an additional year of compulsory schooling is associated with a 10.7 percent increase in annual earnings.