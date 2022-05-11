Letter: Invest more in Buffalo to emulate Titletown

I was overjoyed to see The Buffalo News cover the Titletown development in Green Bay. As a longtime Buffalo resident and Packers stockholder who recently returned from an event in (and around) Titletown, I have been hoping the Bills would take notice. I would like to add a few points that might be overlooked.

First, while the area around Titletown is residential in some directions, Lombardi Avenue is quite commercialized including a convention center next door and numerous other hotels within walking distance. This gives the area life for the weekend of a home game, for conventions, meetings, and with water parks in some hotels, tourist families during the summer. Titletown is not just a game day experience.

Second, Titletown, and the stadium, are very accessible within the city. City streets fan out in all directions (including to the interstate.) So getting in and out is much easier than in Orchard Park. In fact, it is easy enough that the Hinterland Brewery and 1919, the Delaware North restaurant at the stadium, get lots of business seven days a week. Much of Titletown is devoted to playgrounds for local kids to come by and play.

Third, Titletown is intended to be a moneymaking development (helping to pay for the stadium upgrades.) The apartments and town houses that will keep people there year-round are just being finished (and are being sold for a profit.)

Should Buffalo follow this model? Yes! But will it work in Orchard Park? Probably not. If you want to emulate Titletown, it needs to be within walking distance of Buffalo’s tourist attractions and shopping. If we are going to invest $1.4 billion it better be an investment in Buffalo, not just a stadium.

Ted Lightfoot

Amherst