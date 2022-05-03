 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Invest money for our veterans, as opposed to a football stadium

  • Updated
Instead of investing money in a new sports stadium, why not invest in a new VA Hospital for our veterans. A sports stadium comes under the topic of entertainment, whereas a hospital comes under the topic of life and death.

Ellie Corcoran

Clarence

