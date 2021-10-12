Letter: Intimidation will not work in electing the next mayor

Hypocrisy and scare tactics are alive and well in this year’s Buffalo mayoral race. Hypocrisy in the form of an Another Voice column in The Buffalo News co-authored by Buffalo City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams and retired Buffalo police officer Patricia B. Pierce. Their article indicates that the current mayor needs to be reelected based mainly on his experience. This coming from a woman, Miller-Williams, who currently sits in the position of city comptroller who had no experience whatsoever as a comptroller when the current mayor appointed her to the position. Obviously, her endorsement was payback for her appointment, but her experience argument would indicate she is not worthy of her job.

Of the scare tactics, most voters are probably aware of the misleading and outright false information of the mayor’s political ad using current Buffalo police officers scaring voters into thinking that 100 of these officers would be fired if India Walton were to be elected mayor. Nothing could be further from the truth. If these officers, whose participation in the ad brings into question ethical concerns, had known or been informed of Walton’s position, they would have realized that any reduction in the police force was to occur via attrition and not layoffs. Also, any funding cut was to be used to lessen the burden of police officers from duties that could be done by other means such as traffic control or crisis intervention, thus freeing officers to do essential police work. In essence, what the mayor’s campaign has done was exploit these officers whom he claims he wants to help. A shameful and dishonest tactic to say the least.