 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Intersection at railroad crossing poses serious risk
0 comments

Letter: Intersection at railroad crossing poses serious risk

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I am extremely concerned about a very dangerous intersection at the CSX railroad crossing located at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Erie Avenue. Severe deterioration, due to a long-standing period of neglect of the surface surrounding the railroad tracks, causes cars to temporarily lose control of steering as they impact the damaged surface. In addition, cars trying to avoid damage to their vehicle often go into the adjoining lane which can lead to a serious accident. This is a long-standing problem that needs to be addressed by CSX, as soon as possible. Area residents have called CSX to make necessary repairs with no positive results. I have contacted my federal and state representatives to seek their assistance in finding a remedy to this public health hazard. I also feel obliged to alert the general public since this is a major thoroughfare between Niagara Falls and Buffalo.

Louise DeFelice

North Tonawanda

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News