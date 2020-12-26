 Skip to main content
Letter: Internet rate increase ignores Covid-19 crisis
Letter: Internet rate increase ignores Covid-19 crisis

Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors and we help each other during difficult times. Buffalo has a national reputation for snow, chicken wings and our sports teams. We deal with the snow and love our Buffalo Bills, regardless of their record.

Clearly, the senior staff and decision-makers at Spectrum (Charter Communications Inc.) are confused and not in touch with reality; or do not care. They recently raised their internet rates another 6%; the second increase in the past 15 months. In the event you do not watch TV, listen to the radio, or surf the internet, we are in a pandemic. Here are some facts that you may have missed while attending to the income statement and balance sheet.

• Unemployment rate in the United States averages 5.77% from 1948 until 2020, reaching an all-time high of 14.70% in April of 2020.

• Covid-19 has caused thousands of small businesses to shut down across America, some partially and others now permanently. Small business bankruptcies are up nearly 24%.

• From March to June 2020; Four out of 10 people are visiting food banks for the first time. As a result of the pandemic, one in six Americans could go hungry.

I am fortunate that I still have a job and could afford the increases. Taking advantage of people when their lives are dark and in disarray will speak volumes of shareholders and management.

“Wall Street” was just a fictional movie; Greed is not good. The ratepayers of Western New York deserve better!

Tony Hazzan

Buffalo

