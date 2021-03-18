Letter: Intelligent discourse starts with the facts

A short while ago, Everybody’s Column printed a letter containing this sentence: I am one of 74 million people that feel the election was fraudulent. In just one sentence the author demonstrates exactly what is wrong with political discourse in America today, both on the left and on the right.

Somehow, what a person “feels” is taken as an equivalent to what one knows, what one thinks, or even what one believes. But it is not so. A statement about what one feels reveals one’s emotional state. It is in no way connected to statements of fact, and facts matter.

Statements like “I feel the election was fraudulent,” and “I feel (Donald) Trump is a fascist,” are equally meaningless. If we are to have useful political dialog, we must deal not with what we feel to be true, but what is demonstrably true. Otherwise we are locked in an endless morass of ignorance from which no national benefit can arise.

Bill Gross

Blasdell