Letter: Instead of train service, extend interstate system

Aren’t there more pressing transportation demands than a train to Toronto? Buffalo is the only major city in New York State with no north/south interstate highway to carry commerce to and from Pennsylvania and south. Rochester has I390 which is actually part of their expressway system and south to I-86 in the Southern Tier, connecting into I-99 to northern Pennsylvania. Syracuse I-81, Albany I-87.

I suggest that I-290 be extended via I-90 to either Route 400 or 219 and completed to the southern New York border and into Pennsylvania. There was once a drive to extend Route 219 into Pennsylvania, but it seemed to disappear. Western New York is the gateway to Canada should be connected directly to interstates 80 and 70 and 95 to bring goods and services to our area and into Canada. A train to Toronto sounds like a nice frill but as it has been reported, train service has been little used by passengers.