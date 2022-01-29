Letter: Instead of sulking, let’s celebrate Bills

I 'm still pretty upset about the Kansas City Chiefs being declared the winners in the playoff game Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Both teams played exceedingly well and I for one thought it was the best football game that I ever saw.

I think that a mere flip of a coin with the advantage given to the winner of the flip who has more than 50% chance at that point to put points on the board and be declared the winner is a very arbitrary and and unfair way to prove which team is the best allowing it to go to the next stage of the playoff games.

At the very least I think that they should have allowed a full quarter play in overtime for a tied score.

I also think that our boys who practiced and played so hard all season long need to have some show of appreciation for it either from Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo, or the owners themselves. I'm thinking maybe something like a Bills Appreciation Day with a rally at the stadium with free parking and admission where there could be a small ceremony and perhaps some fireworks.