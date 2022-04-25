Letter: Instead of stadium money, put funds into our roads

Recently I had appointments that caused me to drive on a number of local, county and state roads. During this bumpy trip of poor condition roads I wondered what if we put money in our infrastructure instead of a new stadium? Some would argue that the stadium will be an economic driver but I look at the cur-rent one and wonder why the lack of real development around that stadium. If I am forced to help pay for a new stadium my vote is for downtown Buffalo. Yes a vote, why not let the citizens of the state vote on this matter. Along this line just look to Pittsburgh and how that city made a major, major difference for their citizens with the two stadiums and true, yes true, economic development. Thank you, just my opinion.