Just heard a story on the national news that NASA is planning on going to the moon (not until 2025 or 2026) and they are already $40 billion over budget. Why not use that money and build a pipeline, not for oil but for water? Experts could determine where floods happen every year and build a pipeline to the Colorado River where it would help people in California, Arizona and Nevada. The government did it in the 50s with the highway system. Why not? Just a thought.