Letter: Instead of funding jails, start addressing poverty

Prisons and jails in Erie County are meant to wear away at our social fabric, disproportionately incarcerate those who are marginalized in a system of racialized capitalism, and cause havoc and terror not only on the folks held within the jails but also on their families, friends and support networks.

Increasing funding to a structure within a system that was built upon the enslavement of Black people, Indigenous people, People of Color, poor people, disabled people, queer people and all those marginalized from a system that did not prioritize white land owning cis-men will never be the site that will solve those same problems and therefore funding for that should not be increased and should instead be reallocated into the same communities that have been targeted by the prison system and marginalized from accessing basic resources so that instead of having more people in jail, alternative forms of justice, accountability, and transformation can be developed, while addressing the root causes of violence which is poverty and a system that doesn’t see everyone’s humanity.