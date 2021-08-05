Letter: Instead of constantly criticizing, naysayers should honor Termini

After reading The Buffalo News article about “Chandler Street rejuvenation” I could not believe what I read. My impression after reading the article was, “Developers beware if you take a dead-end neighborhood and invest $50 million, double the value of the neighborhood property, clean up waste, toxic soil, unsafe ground water and encourage others to establish businesses there, you are going to be criticized and placed in a position to defend yourself.”

The city has seen groups like the criticizers. They wait until someone acts and makes changes, then they pounce. These same critics who sat on the needs of the neighborhood for years and did not turn a stone to improve it, are now seeking an apology from the gentleman, Rocco Termini, who has taken a drug dealers’ delight and lovers make out street and turned it into a destination employing 300 workers.