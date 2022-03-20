Letter: Instead of banning books, try reading to children

Ronna Glickman from Screen Strong had a recent letter on before banning books, check those video games. Parents and youth need more like Glickman to point out the dangers of video games, inappropriate internet and social media access that is harming children and teens.

The focus on keeping books, magazines and newspapers in the hands of our youth is so important. So many harmful things come from inappropriate screen use as pointed out by this Education Ambassador such as violence, nudity, inappropriate language, depression and friending strangers online.

One question that each parent can pause to think about is how many problems arise from children being addicted to screens versus how many problems arise from children being addicted to books? Read to your children, read with your children and be a role model by reading in front of your children.

Leigh Petri

Williamsville