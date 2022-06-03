Letter: Instead of a new stadium, spend on other projects

After a fourth corporate relocation, our family moved from the New York City-Metro area to Western New York 31 years ago. In advance, we knew that schools, health care, recreation, and cultural venues were excellent, and improved business conditions and infrastructure were dreams yet to come. And so they did, with a new, well-designed airport; the Marine Midland Arena; a new Roswell Park, followed by an expanded medical center; a waterfront park with a reconstructed Erie Canal terminus; and new commercial, hotel, and industrial businesses and buildings.

But now old thinking is interfering, which may stall future progress. You know, spending $1.4 billion on an asset which will be utilized less than 100 hours annually. New York City pulled off stunts of building new stadiums across parking lots, but the city obviously has much larger population and tax bases. Like or dislike him, Andrew Cuomo was a fine supporter of Buffalo who knew how to remain focused upon value-added projects. It is unthinkable that he would have succumbed to a heavily tax-subsidized new Bills stadium. Instead, the current stadium would be well maintained and the barely-used asset “milked” for a couple decades more. $1.4 billion would be better spent on projects such as extending Metro Rail to the University at Buffalo and the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, finally building a new Peace Bridge, and demolishing the Skyway, an unsightly obstruction to further waterfront progress.