 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Install a fence to make an easy fix for accidents

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Derek Gee

An aerial view of Alleghany Road (Route 77) in Pembroke where it intersects with Indian Falls Road on the east and Gabbey Road to the west near the new VA Cemetery in Pembroke. Before the cemetery opened, officials who raised concerns about the safety of the intersection were disciplined for…

Support this work for $1 a month

Recently when riding past the veterans cemetery in Pembroke, I observed that they were installing a fence along the side of Route 77. It occurred to me, “Why don’t they build an entrance and/or an exit half way down the side that borders 77” thus, anyone leaving the site can clearly see, or be seen by motorists travelling in either direction on 77. This could reduce the chances of another fatality at the Indian Falls cross roads.

I’m curious if this was considered during the site review and if so why was it not incorporated?

William Leacock

Lockport

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News