Letter: Install a fence to make an easy fix for accidents

Recently when riding past the veterans cemetery in Pembroke, I observed that they were installing a fence along the side of Route 77. It occurred to me, “Why don’t they build an entrance and/or an exit half way down the side that borders 77” thus, anyone leaving the site can clearly see, or be seen by motorists travelling in either direction on 77. This could reduce the chances of another fatality at the Indian Falls cross roads.
I’m curious if this was considered during the site review and if so why was it not incorporated?
William Leacock
Lockport