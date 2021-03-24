Letter: Innovative projects could propel Western New York

There have been recent discussions concerning two projects that will have a significant impact on Buffalo’s future. One proposal suggests saving part of the Skyway to create a Cloud Walk attraction. While I encourage any project that enhances the experience downtown, I would like to promote an idea that accomplishes that goal while also opening additional land for development.
I would suggest using the grain elevator across the Buffalo River from Canalside. I propose enclosing the top of the elevator in glass with a glass enclosed elevator for access. Creating a weather-related attraction highlighting the unique weather of Western New York along with featuring the impact of future changes to our climate in Buffalo and the world could have a significant impact on tourism.
In addition to an observation platform I would add several restaurants featuring Buffalo’s contributions to the culinary world. Imagine the sunsets, sunrises, rain and snowstorms along with an amazing view of Buffalo’s sky line. Additionally this would encourage a better connection to the outer harbor. What’s not to like?
The other project being promoted is seeking $100 million from the Department of Transportation to return cars to lower Main Street. The other option would use those funds to move forward on a dedicated commuter line connecting Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Adding a second rail line to the existing Amtrak corridor along with stops at the Central Terminal, Larkinville, downtown, LaSalle Park, Rich Products, the Tonawandas and others would be a tremendous boost to the economy of Buffalo and Western New York.
This connection to downtown would not only benefit local commuters but would also serve tourists in Niagara Falls along with Canadian citizens utilizing the planned expansion of the Metro Toronto Go Train service to Niagara Falls, Ont. While this project has obvious benefits, low cost and a completion time frame that may even allow me the opportunity to ride this in my lifetime.
All that’s needed now is for me to buy a ticket and win the Mega Millions lottery and an elected official to see how this provides Buffalo the opportunity to reclaim the city I grew up with in the 1950s.
Hank Olejniczak
Lancaster