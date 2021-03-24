Letter: Innovative projects could propel Western New York

There have been recent discussions concerning two projects that will have a significant impact on Buffalo’s future. One proposal suggests saving part of the Skyway to create a Cloud Walk attraction. While I encourage any project that enhances the experience downtown, I would like to promote an idea that accomplishes that goal while also opening additional land for development.

I would suggest using the grain elevator across the Buffalo River from Canalside. I propose enclosing the top of the elevator in glass with a glass enclosed elevator for access. Creating a weather-related attraction highlighting the unique weather of Western New York along with featuring the impact of future changes to our climate in Buffalo and the world could have a significant impact on tourism.

In addition to an observation platform I would add several restaurants featuring Buffalo’s contributions to the culinary world. Imagine the sunsets, sunrises, rain and snowstorms along with an amazing view of Buffalo’s sky line. Additionally this would encourage a better connection to the outer harbor. What’s not to like?