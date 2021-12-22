Letter: Injustice is being delivered throughout our local courts

It was interesting to read in The News that two different 25-year-olds in separate cases were sentenced to jail in DWI crashes. A couple articles over, Wheatfield Town Justice Angela Stamm-Philipps acquitted a 24-year-old defendant of DWI, even though Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said the defendants blood alcohol was measured at .14. the legal threshold for DWI is .08. It just so happens, the defendant is the son of the Niagara County Sheriff. He was instead found guilty of a traffic violation and issued a nominal fine. Thank you to Chief Previte and the Lewiston police for being fair and consistent, and not being intimidated, regardless of who the defendant may be.