Letter: Ingraham’s lack of sensibility remains astoundingly awful

Normally I don’t watch the cable network that features the likes of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham (due to their allegiance to Donald Trump.) On the evening of July 5, I happened to come upon Ingraham’s interview with the mayor of Highland Park after the tragic events at their July 4 parade. As expected the mayor was disgusted with the fact that seven people were killed and dozens injured by a deranged gunman who used a military weapon of war. The weapon is not used for sport, target shooting, etc. It’s used to kill the enemy during a war. I didn’t see a war at the parade.