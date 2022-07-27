Letter: Ingraham’s lack of sensibility remains astoundingly awful

Normally I don’t watch the cable network that features the likes of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham (due to their allegiance to Donald Trump.) On the evening of July 5, I happened to come upon Ingraham’s interview with the mayor of Highland Park after the tragic events at their July 4 parade. As expected the mayor was disgusted with the fact that seven people were killed and dozens injured by a deranged gunman who used a military weapon of war. The weapon is not used for sport, target shooting, etc. It’s used to kill the enemy during a war. I didn’t see a war at the parade.
The mayor’s comments resonated with me. No one should possess and use such a weapon. Ingraham, to her credit, agreed with her. After the mayor’s comments, not more than a second or two later, Ingraham introduced a physician who stated that a chemical in cannabis alters young people’s minds. The connection between that and the events at the parade escapes me.
Frankly, connecting that interview with the massacre in Highland Park makes no sense to me.
How a cable news network keeps Ingraham on the air is mind-boggling.
Philip Fanone
West Seneca