Letter: Ingraham and company will scatter to the winds

A few weeks ago Laura Ingraham, one of the queens of Trumpian vitriol, suggested that it might be time to “turn the page” on her long-time pal. We might be forgiven for supposing that we can see light at the end of the tunnel. But Ingraham was merely picking up the scent of his rotting popularity, and is poised to move on to the next soulless apologist for bigotry, mean-spiritedness and whatever bizarre lies are required to support him or her. She merely wants to avoid waiting too long to redirect elsewhere the venom she and her ilk have cultivated among the hopelessly gullible Americans whose votes have created the current American dystopia.

If Democrats hold their advantage in the House and the Senate two months from now, you will see Republicans drop Donald Trump and his apologists like the toxic creatures they truly are, and in a matter of days they will have an entirely different “message” to appeal to the same old set of anti-government rights-but-no-responsibilities nonsense they’ve fed to their gullible voters.

It is obvious to those of us who can see, hear, read, and think that Ingraham and her pals have been involved in a nearly decade-long production of The Emperor’s New Clothes. Sadly, the red hat crowd is not aware, and would have felt just as comfortable in Germany in the first half of the 20th century, easily duped and seduced by the hatred for “the other” spewed by a dictator and his power-hungry collaborators. Today their heroes still employ intimidation, corruption, and denial which, coincidentally, were used so successfully in America at that time by Prohibition era gangsters, who also were applauded by a significant segment of the public for avoiding taxes and thumbing their noses at the rule of law.

John Nelson

Kenmore