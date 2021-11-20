Letter: Infrastructure upgrades are sorely needed to compete

America has always been great: The soil, the water and the air. We have been blessed with majestic mountains, plenty of shining seas and deeply forested land. Then humans arrived!

The twin diseases of greed and hatred destroyed some of our natural gifts. Native populations were pushed into various forms of ghettos and their land was stolen. Billions of animals were hunted into extinction or near extinction.

Human brains were sometimes reduced to an appendage that separated our two ears. Ethical codes were violated.

Now in 2021 we face the payback from nature, and frankly nature is more powerful than human technology.

For all the suffering that our natural world has endured we are now experiencing the backlash. Strip mining, factory farming and massive pollution of water and land have caused many diseases and disasters that we now experience.

What was a once in a century event occurs every year.

As two senators in our great America quibble over energy issues, nature is busy in Arizona and West Virginia. Those two senators with a tiny population are making it almost impossible for the other 300 million Americans to face a bright future.