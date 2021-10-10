Letter: Infrastructure plan stacks up as reasonable

We are hearing about President Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan, or how much actually gets passed. Now note that this is over 10 years, so only about $350 billion per year or whatever annually. Now note that our yearly defense bill is way over $700 billion per year but very few people are talking about $7 trillion-plus over 10 years.

There was recent testimony in Congress about how much tax money is uncollected in this country each year, possibly up to $1 trillion. So, if Biden is allowed to strengthen the IRS to collect taxes actually owed, that would easily pay for building back better and pay for a cut of our annual defense spending. Then repeal the Trump tax cuts of 2017, which never really accomplished what was promised, and we are even closer to getting our national debt level under control.

The last time we had our debt level under control and going down was with Bill Clinton and Al Gore. We had a good economy and were mostly at peace with the world.

David Gaeddert

Amherst