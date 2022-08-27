Letter: Inflation Reduction Act will prove worthy of name

On Aug 12, U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted, “You can’t tax and spend your way out of an inflation crisis.” That echoes criticisms of the Inflation Reduction Act I have heard from some Western New Yorkers, who fear the IRA – like a government agency out of Orwell’s novel “1984” – will accomplish the opposite of what it claims, by only increasing inflation.

Such fears are misguided, at least when it comes to the Act’s climate change provisions. Inflation is hitting consumers most when they shop at the grocery store. Global food prices rose 27% from Q1 2021 to 2022, due to multiple factors, including the Covid pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That said, unless the U.S. aggressively mitigates climate change, the drivers of food inflation most likely to persist for decades or even centuries are the floods, droughts, heatwaves and other severe weather exacerbated by our warming planet.

Humanity has always faced weather extremes, but – like steroids supercharging a baseball batter – climate change makes them more frequent and more severe. The impacts on agriculture are often serious: For instance, in a survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, nearly 75% of U.S. farmers said the 2022 drought in the U.S. Southwest and Midwest is causing significant crop and income loss. This drought is forcing farmers to cull cattle, leave fields unplanted and remove trees and multiyear crops. While climate change may not have caused the drought, it certainly is amplifying its effects, by drying out soils and increasing irrigation requirements.

The IRA will mitigate climate change by decarbonizing all sectors of the economy, thus safeguarding America’s food supplies and shielding consumers from food inflation. Hence, the fears of certain people notwithstanding, the IRA is likely to live up to its name, for many decades to come.

Andrew Hartley

Elma