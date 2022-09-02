Letter: Inflation Reduction Act will not reduce costs

In response to the article in Everybody’s Column on Aug. 28, titled “Inflation Reduction Act will prove worthy of name,” I couldn’t disagree more. That article is one example of the many words written daily in response to increasing taxes, but I this action in particular claims to reduce the nation’s debt. I don’t understand how any budget whether it’s government or household, is decreased by spending. Ever hear about the old adage, “There’s no such thing as a free lunch”? In the past, whenever my credit card debt increased, I always had to cut back on expenses, in order to pay off the debt.

I consider myself neutral on the topic of partisan politics. I believe each party brings good ideas and insight on a broad spectrum of political issues. I do not naively think one party has all the answers needed to run the government. Neither did our forefathers. Isn’t one party having control over government considered autocratic ruling? It does not serve the American people to be partisan in our beliefs or actions.

When are people going to wake up and realize government handouts are not free. The stimulus checks and vaccines passed out during Covid and now the IRA are going to be eventually paid by the taxpayers. Socialism works great until you run out of people to pay for it. Wake up taxpayers!

Amy Erickson

Tonawanda