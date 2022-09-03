Letter: Inflation Reduction Act will make a huge difference

Regarding, “The Inflation Reduction Act won’t reduce inflation. Or climate change,” Aug. 23, not for the first time, Marc Thiessen couldn’t be more wrong.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, by advancing historic investments in renewable energy, will fight inflation by significantly driving down energy costs for Americans of every political stripe. Wind and solar power only get cheaper, while fossil fuels are both expensive and cost-unpredictable, and cost communities in health and safety.

Continued climate warming, associated with use of fossil fuels, is expected to cost the global economy trillions of dollars, while we already spend billions cleaning up after climate disasters like prolonged drought, catastrophic flooding and forest fires.

Americans prioritize the climate crisis, which is playing out in people’s daily lives. Despite Thiessen’s claims, an Aug. 15 poll by AP-NORC showed that 64% of Americans say they are extremely or very concerned about the effects climate change will have on future generations, and over half feel their family or community will be affected by global warming. The IRA will help cut climate pollution 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. Contrary to Thiessen’s views, the Rhodium Group’s analysis is similar.

The IRA will prevent the worst of the climate crisis, and transform the American economy to run on a just and thriving clean energy economy.

We must put the brakes on temperature rise.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw