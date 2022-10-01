Letter: Inflation Reduction Act does nothing about China

The Biden administration’s recent climate provisions in the so called “Inflation Reduction Act” do nothing in the slightest to address the pollution and greenhouse gas emissions created by China. Instead of focusing on limiting the emissions of the world’s largest polluter, i.e., China, (which is what one would do if one was really serious about limiting worldwide emissions) Biden basically has ignored the problem of Chinese pollution, is entertaining lifting certain tariffs on China, halted an investigation into Chinese government intellectual property theft, and has done basically nothing to reduce our dependence on or the large trade deficit we have with China. In fact, recently China cut off climate change negotiations with the United States.