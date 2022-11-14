Letter: Inequality, racial bias make ‘dream’ unreachable

The “American dream” is a sham. In my opinion, it’s just a marketing tactic the United States uses to manipulate people, especially those desperately trying to escape wretched situations. The “American dream” is an ideal by which equality of opportunity is available to any American, allowing the highest aspirations and goals to be achieved. However, people of color and other ethnicities aren’t given these equal opportunities, not when America operates under severe systematic inequality. In sound alone, this ideal sounds great, but there’s no follow-through. It’s simply false advertising.

White privilege is a real thing in today’s society, and America is no different. For them, maybe the “American dream” is attainable, but for many minorities and immigrants, racism and discrimination severely hamper any attempts of achieving this paragon for themselves. For example, in the workplace, jobs sorely underpay and undervalue those of different ethnic backgrounds compared to their white counterparts. Minorities are held so far back from the starting line it’s no wonder many people are left feeling inadequate and disappointed.

We live in a country where slavery and other means of gross mistreatment aren’t so far in the past as to be forgotten, especially not when the killings and narrow-mindedness continue today. America needs to stop selling embellished falsehoods and work to fix the problems here. Until then I’ll call it what it really is: The “American delusion.”

Arianna Hutcherson

Cheektowaga