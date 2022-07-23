Letter: Indiana mall shooting dispels ‘good guy’ theory

I imagine the news of a good guy with a gun taking out a mass shooter at an Indiana mall is filling the AR-15 fans with joy. But it shoots down the good guy with a gun theory. Here was a case the good guy reacted quickly by killing a mass shooter in 15 seconds, beating the Uvalde police by 70 minutes, But not before three people were killed and two wounded (grazed or requiring serious care. We don’t know) because they wanted to shop. I’m not OK with that, and I’m not OK with people who are OK with that.