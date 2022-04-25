Letter: Independent Health board should restrict membership

Upon reading a recent Sunday paper, my eyes scanned this announcement three times, to make sure I was reading it correctly.

Independent Health recently appointed a woman to its board of directors with a background in the automotive industry.

Usually boards of directors are at minimum a dotted line from their own industry to the industry they have been hired to make serious decisions about including, the direction of that company.

Someone with serious connections to Independent Health thought a background in automotive manufacturing was going to be impactful in the healthcare delivery industry. Perhaps General Mills should put me on their board because as an RN, gee well I know something about nutrition. And, I eat cereal!

If this is the direction that Independent Health is taking, bringing on board members with no health care background, it is troubling in the least and irresponsible at best. Independent Health members deserve better. I hope Independent Health can clarify their decision making process for all to read.

Wynne Elizabeth Trinca

East Amherst