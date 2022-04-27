Letter: Independent Health board selects diverse members

As the chair of Independent Health’s board of directors, I am pleased to explain how we elect individuals to our board of directors, in reply to a recent Letter to the Editor questioning the board’s composition.

Independent Health, a not-for-profit health plan, carefully selects our board members with different backgrounds, accomplishments and life skills who provide their expertise and represent the diversity of our community. The structure of the board – which includes one-third each of physicians, business leaders and consumers – brings together individuals who provide insights and perspectives on all aspects of our business, including operations, cybersecurity, Information Management, health care and other industries. We purposefully seek individuals from diverse backgrounds who can provide a variety of work and life experience and expertise.

As the only locally based health plan in Western New York, Independent Health believes it is important that the majority of our board includes people who live and work in the area and are passionate about improving the health and wellbeing of our community.

I, myself, am a physician and I am honored to lead this diverse group of individuals eager to help Independent Health carry out our mission to help our members and the region get and stay healthy.

Kathleen Mylotte, M.D.

Chairperson

Independent Health Board of Directors