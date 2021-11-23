Letter: Increase in accessibility leads to increased problems

I applaud The News editorial on sports betting and the potential dangers.

The addition of mobile sports betting in New York State has brought access to gambling to everyone’s pocket. Anyone in New York with a cellphone can now gamble 24/7 from anywhere. With the increase in access to gambling opportunities will inevitably come an increase in individuals, families and communities impacted by negative consequences.

In response to increased access to gambling in New York State, on Nov. 1 New York Council on Problem Gambling launched a brand new, solution-focused resource in New York State that’s designed to highlight all of the ways New Yorkers can work together on this cause to reduce these negative consequences. StrongerThanYouThinkNY.org has something for everyone, whether you’re in need of treatment, have a loved one struggling, or want to be a part of the solution on a community level.

Problem gambling can impact anyone, and its effects go far beyond the individual. Relationships, employment, finances and mental health all take a hit when gambling is no longer entertainment. Often the symptoms are invisible to others until they can’t be hidden any longer. It’s never too late to get help or become an advocate for this cause.