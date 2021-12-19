Letter: Inclusive Outer Harbor largely relies on Hochul

Many letters and articles have been written about the Outer Harbor. Most have condemned the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) for their plan to decimate a solid building waiting for appropriate reuse in order to create a so-called “amphitheater.” Most writers promote conversion of ECHDC’s Outer Harbor land to a state park, safeguarding habitat and improving shoreline resilience. I agree.

Missing seems to be facts about Terminal B, in the destructive sights of ECHDC, and Terminal A, under ECHDC’s ominous cloud of silence. Both terminals have great potential for creative reuse as destination sites. A destination site is not an event center. Destinations attract park users to the Outer Harbor for interesting indoor experiences. ECHDC’s 2017 Conditions Report found Terminal A and Terminal B could be secured and partly rehabilitated for reuse for a total under $1 million; costs for removal of hazardous materials such as asbestos and lead not included.