Letter: Inauguration Day offers renewed hope for America

On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald Trump and his coterie took over the White House, thus ushering in four agonizing years of watching a person that is totally unqualified to be the President of the United States lie and divide our country and destroy its reputation. When Trump was elected, I predicted that he would be impeached. He was, but I had no idea that Republican sycophants in the Senate would allow his transgressions to go unpunished.

While it may be true that Trump actually did some good things for our country, as David Shribman pointed out in a recent Op-Ed piece, he mostly went about things in the wrong way.

Appointing his cronies to positions that require exclusive expertise was a huge mistake. These flunkies, like tooth decay, started dismantling once virtuous departments such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Housing and Urban Development, the United States Postal Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and many more. An example of their unfitness for their posts is exemplified by EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) chief Andrew Wheeler. He had been a lobbyist for the coal industry and still is a climate change denier.