Letter: In News vs. Courier war, the best newspaper won

My colleague Tony Cardinale has offered his account of the Buffalo newspaper war that resulted in the demise of The Buffalo Courier-Express 40 years ago, dusting off what would be a great debate among alums of both papers if they could summon the energy.

Let me cut to the quick: The Buffalo Evening News survived because it was a much better newspaper than the morning Courier on a day-to-day basis, which is how people live their lives. The Courier had occasional good investigative work but it was not enough.

Any argument to the contrary runs up against the fact that in newspaper wars elsewhere it was the morning paper that usually – if not always – survived. Buffalo’s different outcome is best explained by the basic superiority of The News.

George Gates

Buffalo News reporter

and editorial writer 1961-1998

Williamsville