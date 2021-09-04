Letter: In Bills’ exhibition game, patriotism was the loser

The day was beautiful last Saturday at the Bills preseason game, then unfortunately two things happened that put a black eye on the team and our organization.

First there was no moment of silence for the 13 soldiers who just lost their lives in Afghanistan and the U.S flags were not put at half-staff.

Also, seeing the Green Bay Packers on the field for our national anthem and again not seeing our team out there was very disturbing. Like the Covid vaccination, the players have their rights and it’s a shame that because one-third of the team won’t stand during the anthem the rest have to also stay in the locker room.

But that there was no moment of silence for our fallen heroes is an outrage and the Bills owe their families an apology.

Without our military our country wouldn't have football to enjoy. Whether you are liberal or conservative, in times like this we should stand and honor the fallen.

Patrick Gleiser

Cheektowaga