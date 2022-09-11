Letter: Improving Canalside could draw more visitors

I had not been to downtown Buffalo in many years. My son took me for a ride around Canalside. I was amazed in the amount of buildings. Most of the activities are geared to turn a profit. Much is needed to attract a greater number of people.

What is needed is a connecting series of promenades with benches with backs, open on the sides and covered on top. The area would be a good place for walking or just sitting and watching the world go by. There would be no whiskey, beer, wine, hard cider or cannabis permitted. Also, no bikes, roller skates or skateboards. It would be great for buggies, strollers and wheelchairs. A few mobile vendors would be permitted selling ice cream treats, popcorn, tea, coffee and soft drinks at a very reasonable price. Bringing your lunch would be encouraged.

Sufficient refuse containers would be placed all around and emptied in a reasonable amount of time. People would be encouraged to clean up their mess. A loudspeaker system would be good, also piped in or recorded music like Tin Pan Alley tunes, waltzes or music from some of the great movies, no brash music, it must be calming. A bandstand would be nice, maybe even an organ. Entertainers should not be paid, or any fee charged for listening. Perhaps give out benefits or awards for veterans, police or firefighters for outstanding service to the city.

Don’t let the local merchants or politicians do any of the work. They would do it for their own profit or benefit.

Joe Bauer

Buffalo