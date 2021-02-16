Letter: Improve vaccine rollout; give seniors first shots

I really don’t understand the vaccine rollout in many states, some are doing seniors first and the teachers are upset. However, some are doing teachers and seniors are upset. The vast majority of deaths from Covid-19 are senior citizens, while those under 60 are less likely to die. So if we must “follow the science” we must give seniors who want it the vaccine. After that it goes to anyone who wants it.

A teacher is no more special than a baker who is no more important than a grocery store worker. We are all Americans who have the same right to the vaccine.

I have teachers in my immediate family and I’m sorry, but who decided years ago that teachers are on some pedestal, can’t be fired and there are teachers in New York City that can’t be in the classroom for whatever offense they did so they go to a conference room every day and draw a check for years.

I’m trying not to pick on teachers, but I feel the unemployed citizen is just as worthy as anyone else. Anyone notice that Congress and Senate all got the vaccine weeks ago? I do agree that the president, Speaker and Senate leader should get it first and the same at the state level but come on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (age 31) in Congress rolled up her sleeve. She stands a greater chance of being hit by a bus then dying from Covid-19.

Ronald Hensel

Holland