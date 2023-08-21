As a Puerto Rican (not Hispanic), I've noticed that our local publications (Black and white) appear to only cover news of the perceived leading Hispanic organizations and ignore the coverage of events relating to El Buen Amigo, Amore & Heritage, and El Batey Puerto Rican Center. All three are more meaningful, pro-art, and cultural in delivering essential service to our local Latino communities. At this moment, El Batey Puerto Rican Center is the best thing happening in the Puerto Rican community - way above all others. They are pro-art and culture, independent, and progressive. Please do your homework and discover these organizations.