Letter: Improve infrastructure plan through public-private buy-in

While I agree with the proposed intent of the infrastructure program, the format is poorly done. We need a national 5G program, but it should be assigned to companies who are currently doing it. Give them tax credits to meet goals.

The same applies to charging stations for electric vehicles. There are plenty of filling stations that can convert a portion of their operation. Again this can be done with tax credits.

Funds for roads, bridges and other facilities must have financial participation from each state to avoid creating a political “pork barrel.” If their participation is 25% or 30% it could eliminate needless spending.

Also the public should have an understanding that spending trillions is not immediate and may take several years to accomplish. The previous administration presented a need for $10 trillion in infrastructure funding.

Anthony Illos

Amherst