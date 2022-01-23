Letter: Improper mask-wearing makes the problem worse

As mask mandates are still being opposed across our state and around the country by people who now are declaring that masks don’t work, let me say why they don’t. When I’m out in public I take notice of those around me. What I have witnessed numerous times is the improper way people choose to wear their masks. For example, under their chin, under their nose, barely on the tip of their nose, Gaiters that barely make it over their nose, Large gaps around the mask. Masks falling off repeatedly and being pushed back up, Not wearing a mask at all.

Of course masks don’t work if they are not properly used. And then some people are shocked when they test positive for Covid-19. “I was wearing a mask.” Yes, but were you wearing it properly and diligently indoors and in large crowds etc.?

I know vaccines and masking are not 100% effective, but the number of Covid-19 cases that are surfacing now probably could have been cut in half if everyone used common sense. However, as Voltaire once stated, “Common sense is not so common.” I see little children wear their masks more effectively than most adults. Please ask yourself “Do I ever want this to end?” If the answer is yes, then wear your mask properly and get vaccinated if able. Enough already.

Madalyn Mayer

Depew